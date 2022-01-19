Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SAP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,606. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

