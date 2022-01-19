Thomas White International Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $16.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $731.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $789.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.06. The company has a market capitalization of $299.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.