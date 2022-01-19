Thomas White International Ltd. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 901,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 864,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,835,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

