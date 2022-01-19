Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.53. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

