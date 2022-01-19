Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,500. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 140,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,430. Thryv has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

