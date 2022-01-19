Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$466.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

