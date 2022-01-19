Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPIF stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

