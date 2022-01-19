Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $13.64. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 54,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 10.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

