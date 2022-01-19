Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Titan Medical from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

