Tonya Austin Sells 2,719 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64.

On Friday, November 12th, Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

