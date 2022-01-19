Tornado Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $331,205.12 and $123.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $55.20 or 0.00131983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

