Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$102.88 and last traded at C$102.83, with a volume of 144827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.73.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$96.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

