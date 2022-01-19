Towerview LLC Acquires 40,908 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III makes up 1.7% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

NASDAQ HIII opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

