Traders Purchase Large Volume of PPG Industries Put Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,743 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average volume of 906 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

