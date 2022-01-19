TradeStars (TSX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $273,743.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

