Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

