Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TREC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $201.80 million, a P/E ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 267,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 414,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

