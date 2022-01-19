Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

TREX opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.