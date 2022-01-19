Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOLWF shares. Raymond James lowered Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.