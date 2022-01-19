Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $889.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.77 million to $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 1,554,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

