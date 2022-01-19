TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,571. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

