Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 49.8% in December

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

