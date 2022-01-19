Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 49.8% in December

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
