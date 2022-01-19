TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 111,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 807.8% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
