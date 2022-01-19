TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 111,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 807.8% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

