Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.50). Approximately 778,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 958,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.50).
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.23.
About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
