Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.50). Approximately 778,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 958,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

