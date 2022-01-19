Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

