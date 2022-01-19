trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $103.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

TRVG stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

