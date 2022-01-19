Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) shares shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

About Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

