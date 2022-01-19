Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

