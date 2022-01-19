Truist Financial Corp Buys 18,178 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.93.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

