Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,793 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $61,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

