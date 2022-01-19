Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

