Truist Financial Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $95.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.