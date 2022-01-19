Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.