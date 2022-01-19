Truist Financial Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

FR opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.