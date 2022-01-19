TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $110.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

