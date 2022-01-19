Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SHIP remained flat at $GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,976. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.