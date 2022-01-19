Turing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.
About Turing
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
