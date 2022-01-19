Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.