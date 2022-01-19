Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) versus Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -19.13% -18.57% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.45% -53.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $125.57, suggesting a potential upside of 246.79%. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.26%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics $25.00 million 71.67 -$157.29 million ($4.23) -8.56 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million ($2.22) -1.95

Processa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turning Point Therapeutics. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Processa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor. The company was founded by J. Jean Cui and Y. Peter Li in October 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.