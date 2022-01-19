TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TFIF opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.81. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.60).
About TwentyFour Income Fund
