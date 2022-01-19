Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,056,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,563,405 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $92,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

