UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($76.49).

ETR:1COV opened at €53.96 ($61.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.40.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

