UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.20 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.20 ($8.18) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.90 ($8.98).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.40 ($8.40) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

