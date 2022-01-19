UBS Group Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,963. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

