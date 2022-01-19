UBS Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

