UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,682.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25.

UCBJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

