UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 677,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

