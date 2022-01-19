UGAS (UGAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $141,089.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $384,003.44 and approximately $141,089.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

