Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,046.52

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,046.52 ($41.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,184 ($43.44). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,160 ($43.12), with a volume of 76,481 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($38.20).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,153.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,046.52. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

