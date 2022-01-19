Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

